Exodus of retiring MUN faculty seen as opportunity for savings

Memorial University has spent $9.6 million to entice 69 employees to retire, and vice-president Noreen Golfman says that presents both challenges and opportunities.

"It's sad to see some of the senior scholars go who've been such a vital part of the institution. But renewal is an important part of transformation for any self-respecting university," said Golfman, who is the provost and vice-president (academic) at MUN.

In a bid to reduce spending and renew its faculty, MUN initially set aside $8 million last year for a voluntary retirement program that offered those eligible a lump-sum payment of up to one year's salary.

But the uptake was so encouraging that Memorial added more money to the program.

The result?

Fifty senior members of the faculty, some with salaries topping $200,000, ended their careers with the university on Dec. 31.

Roughly half will be replaced, many with starting salaries under $100,000.

Some 19 staff members took the voluntary buyout, though none of those positions will be filled.

A notable reduction in faculty

Golfman said the university will realize salary savings of nearly $11 million a year.

The program was necessary because of MUN's shrinking budget, and its limited ability to increase revenue because of a tuition freeze for Newfoundland and Labrador students.

It's a notable reduction for a faculty complement of roughly 700, but Golfman said it presents an opportunity for the university to think creatively about how to replace them, and how to maximize the faculty who will be hired.

There is a silver lining to all of this beside the savings. It gives you an opportunity to think through your programs about how best to deliver. - Noreen Golfman

"There is a silver lining to all of this beside the savings. It gives you an opportunity to think through your programs about how best to deliver," she said

But is it possible to lose that many senior faculty and not impact the quality of education? Golfman does not seem worried.

"There are a lot of young scholars out there; you know, the market is saturated. So it's an opportunity for people fresh with PhDs or who have been doing post-doctorate work to see an opportunity," she said.

"Those people are going to be coming in fresh, lots of energy, lots of potential, and make contributions to the future or Memorial."

Golfman does not anticipate any radical programming changes, and explained that accreditation standards require a certain number of faculty.

She said it's likely the student-faculty ratio will increase and "challenge us to think through classroom size."

Advancements in technology will also help the university adapt, she added.

