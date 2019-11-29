MUN president Gary Kachanoski beats cancer

Memorial University president Gary Kachanoski issued a statement to staff and students through the MUN Gazette on Friday reporting a successful treatment of lymphoma.

Kachanoski is slated to finish as the university's president at the end of December after asking for an early end to his term in September 2018.

"Thank you for the positive messages and kindness to me in the wake of my cancer diagnosis earlier this summer," he wrote. "I can now report that my treatment has been successful (no detectable lymphoma cancer)."

"Your good wishes, coupled with the support of my family and close colleagues, and excellent medical care from my health care team all played important roles in my recovery."

Kachanoski took the top job at the MUN in 2010. According to a MUN news release in 2018, he had planned to move into a professor role at the end of his term as president.

Kachanoski said in his statement that he is returning to work on Dec. 10.

He thanked provost Noreen Golfman and other vice-presidents for stepping in to fill roles he had to step away from during chemotherapy treatments.

