MUN names Vianne Timmons as new president

Memorial University has announced that Vianne Timmons will be taking over as president and vice-chancellor of the university.

Timmons will replace longtime president Gary Kachanoski, who ended his term about six months early and plans to teach at MUN.

Vianne Timmons, who grew up in Newfoundland and Labrador, previously was the president and vice-chancellor of the University of Regina. She held those positions since 2008.

According to the University of Regina's website, Timmons has also taught in Alberta, British Columbia and has worked at universities in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

Vianne Timmons grew up in Labrador. She appears to have a sense of humour. She’s recounting meeting “Newfoundland King Joey Smallwood .” <a href="https://t.co/oA8CTDUxmv">pic.twitter.com/oA8CTDUxmv</a> —@CBCMarkQuinn

Timmons has an interest in family literacy and inclusive education, according to the biographical information on the University of Regina's website. She has authored or edited several books and authored more than 40 peer-reviewed articles in leading academic journals.

The search for a new president was done internationally and was led by a private executive search firm.

However, there was some criticism over the transparency of the search levelled by MUN's faculty union, which wanted the short-listed candidates to be revealed publicly. At the time, MUN said its hiring policies are similar to those across the country.

Gary Kachanoski became MUN's 12th president in July 2010. He is also the vice-chancellor. (Memorial University)

Timmons is taking over at a time of ongoing budget cuts from the province, infrastructure deficits, and widespread belt-tightening.

Meanwhile, Kachanoski will be eligible for the equivalent of nearly two years' salary and other benefits after he leaves the position in December, which will come with a price tag of nearly $1 million.

During his time as president, Kachanoski also beat cancer.

