'Absolutely broke our hearts': MUN's Iranian community holding vigil for crash victims

Maryam Hajheidari is a grad student at Memorial University, and one of the organizers of Friday's candlelight vigil. (Paula Gale/CBC)

Members of Memorial University's Iranian community will gather Friday afternoon to mourn the victims of Wednesday's plane crash in Iran.

Maryam Hajheidari, a grad student at Memorial and an organizer of the vigil, says it's important to remember the victims, many of them university students returning home from visiting family during the holiday season.

"The last couple of days have been very tough and rough for all of us," Hajheidari told The St. John's Morning Show. "The plane crash tragedy absolutely broke our hearts and our hearts feel … pain and sadness.

"Words cannot express how griefed we are feeling right now."

Shortly after takeoff from Tehran on Wednesday, Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed. Of the 176 people who died, 63 were Canadian.

Hajheidari said she didn't know anyone who died personally, but has learned about some of them through social media.

"Some of [the victims] were as young as my son," Hajheidari said.

Hajheidari said the community was rocked by the recent news that the plane could have been brought down by an Iranian missile.

"We all hope that it's not true, because it makes this tragedy more terrible if it's true," Hajheidari said. "We are waiting for more investigation. We know how it can be difficult for their families if this news is true."

Hajheidari says the vigil organized by her and other Memorial University students will be a time for people to mourn and remember the victims of the crash, and to support those grieving.

The vigil will take place Friday at 2 p.m. on the third floor of the campus's university centre. Members of the public are welcome to attend.