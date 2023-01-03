MUN faculty association condemns document giving students tips on how to cross a picket line

Ash Hossain, the president of Memorial University's faculty association, says he was shocked to see the university provide tips to students on how to cross a picket line. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

As a potential strike looms, the president of Memorial University's faculty association is condemning a document sent to students with tips for crossing a picket line.

On Thursday, in an email update on its labour dispute with the faculty association, the university directed students to continue attending classes and labs, and continue handing in assignments. Some classes taught by per-course instructors, who are not members of the faculty association, will go ahead.

In the update, MUN included a document with tips for "safely crossing a picket line."

"If you are having difficulty crossing a picket line, try an alternate route, or leave the scene and try again in a few minutes," advises the document.

Faculty association president Ash Hossain said he was shocked when he saw the document.

"It sounded to me like they're kind of … trying to create a controversial situation, a confrontation of some kind," he said. "Kind of using and abusing their power."

The document was criticized by MUN's students' union, Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees president Jerry Earle, Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Labour president Jessica McCormick, among others, on social media.

Hossain acknowledged that some students — especially those living on campus — are in a tough spot.

"If someone has to cross the picket line for legitimate reasons we're not going to stop that person. It's not like we're going to be there with sticks and stuff beating people up," he said.

The university is requiring all employees outside the bargaining unit to report to work as usual.

The clock is ticking

Hossain said the two parties are still in negotiations and hope to reach a resolution before midnight on Monday. Without a resolution, the association's members are prepared to walk off the job.

"We are still not there. We are trying to get a deal done," Hossain said.

He said the parties haven't made much progress this week but will stay at the table until Sunday night, if necessary. He said he's optimistic the faculty association and the university will reach a deal.

"They will work through the clock to get it done."

On Thursday, a university spokesperson said MUN spent $56,657 on a conference that took place partially at the high-end Fogo Island Inn last fall.

While speaking with reporters about the conference, Progressive Conservative MHA Barry Petten said he hopes the strike can be averted.

"Any time a university, our only university, is going to shut down for a labour dispute in the middle of a semester during the winter is concerning," he said.

