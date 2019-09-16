Man convicted of attempted murder on Signal Hill gets 4 years

The sordid story of an Iranian PhD student and an ill-fated trip to Signal Hill has come to an end, for now, with a judge imposing a four-year prison sentence for attempted murder.

The man cannot be named, due to a publication ban issued on the first day of his trial.

He was convicted as charged for tackling his close friend atop a steep cliff overlooking the Atlantic Ocean on April 7, 2017. The two men fell only a few feet, and got tangled in vegetation — sparing them both from what the judge ruled was a murder-suicide plot.

The man was suffering from severe depression at the time — something Justice Vikas Khaladkar factored into his decision Thursday.

The two men were living together at the time of the incident, as the victim tried to help him through his troubles. Instead, the man lured the victim to Signal Hill twice over the course of two days on the false premise of a skiing trip.

"It is important to note that the complainant attributed the offender's actions to his mental depression," Khaladkar said in Supreme Court in St. John's on Thursday. "He did not feel that the offender harboured any hostility against him. He said that the offender was not a murderer. He did not want any charges laid against the offender. He involved police only because, at the time, he was concerned for his ongoing safety."

Sentence lowered with deportation in mind

On top of his mental health, Khaladkar also considered the man's immigration status when deciding how much time he should serve. He is in Canada on a student visa, and has no right to stay if he is not studying.

"I have no doubt that, as a result of his conviction and sentence, the offender will be deported from Canada. And therein lies the conundrum," Khaladkar said.

Justice Vikas Khaladkar presided over the trial at Supreme Court in St. John's. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

He cited a case from the Supreme Court of Ontario, in which it was ruled a judge can alter a sentence if a person is facing deportation, but the resulting sentence must still be appropriate for the crime they committed.

"The reasonable person strolling along the St. John's harbourfront promenade might ask, 'Why are we, as a society, paying to house this person in prison at substantial cost when he could be sent back to his country of origin at a substantially reduced cost?' Khaladkar said.

If not for that, Khaladkar said he would have given the man five years behind bars. Instead, he settled on four years, taking into account the cost to house him in a Canadian jail when he has no status to stay here other than to serve his sentence.

Defence lawyer filing appeal

The trial was long and at times tangled, dealing with witnesses speaking in their second languages and explaining cultural and linguistic norms far removed from the lives of the judge and lawyers on the case.

In a rare move, they took proceedings outside last winter, with Khaladkar ditching his robes for a leather jacket and baseball cap while leading a walk on Signal Hill to get a first-hand look at the rugged scene of the incident.

Inside the courtroom, there was heated testimony from both the victim and the offender, neither of whom wanted to talk about their private lives, their relationship or what happened on Signal Hill.

While the trial is behind them, the legal battle is not over yet.

Mark Gruchy says his client will be appealing his conviction, which ultimately could stave off deportation to Iran. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

Defence lawyer Mark Gruchy said he will appeal the conviction but had no further comment Thursday morning.

In his sentencing remarks, Khaladkar said he isn't worried about the man reoffending.

"I have no doubt that, after serving his sentence, the offender will become, once again, a productive member of society."

Separate from this case, and thus outside Khaladkar's considerations, the man was charged with theft and sexual assault while out on bail for his attempted murder charges.

The man is due in court on those charges Jan. 11, 2021.

