Debate continues on Prince Philip Parkway traffic woes, after 2 ideas rejected

In 2014, nearly $250,000 was spent to study traffic around Memorial University and the province's largest hospital, to predict — and fix — current and future traffic problems.

Five years later, two of the top priorities stemming from the study conducted by Harbourside Transportation Consultants have been rejected, the first by students and the second by St. John's city council.

But one of the driving forces supporting the study says the battle isn't over and there are still many recommendations that can come to fruition.

"I was very disappointed," said Coun. Sandy Hickman, the lone councillor to have voted in favour of one of the key recommendations.

"Council had other priorities in mind, I think, but it will come in time because we have to address it."

Prince Philip Drive — or parkway, as it's known — is considered the sixth most dangerous roadway in the city, with 82 collisions in 2018, according to statistics from the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

Coun. Sandy Hickman first approached Memorial University 10 years ago about mounting traffic problems on Prince Philip Drive. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

And the point where Prince Philip Drive crosses Allandale Road has the designation of the intersection with the most collisions, with 17 crashes in 2018.

Council voted down a motion late last year to send the province a letter asking it to cost-share a roundabout at that busy intersection, the second major recommendation of the traffic study to be voted down. Students at the university had previously rejected the first priority, a "U-pass," which would have given students a discounted bus pass and unlimited access to all Metrobus and GoBus routes.

A long time coming

Hickman approached the university about 10 years ago about traffic concerns, and the university was happy to take part.

Safety concerns around the hospital and university are nothing new. Students famously shut down the parkway in October 1980, after biology student Judy Lynn Ford was struck and killed by a truck while crossing the road.

Rodney and Ida Ford attended the unveiling of a plaque dedicated to their late daughter, Judy Lynn Ford, who was struck and killed while trying to cross Prince Philip Drive at Memorial University in 1980. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

Thousands of students fed up with unsafe campus conditions won the fight, with the province, city and university agreeing to cost-share pedways to safety get students across the four-lane road.

The battle, however, is still ongoing.

More traffic to come

The study area included Prince Phillip Drive from Thorburn Road to the east entrance to the Confederation Building on Prince Philip Drive, Elizabeth Avenue and Freshwater Road from Kenmount Road to Allandale Road, and Allandale Road from the Outer Ring Road to Elizabeth Avenue. It also includes areas and roadways on MUN's campus.

The consultant examined and made recommendations on the road network, capacity, pedestrian safety, public transit and other traffic-related issues.

"[The report] was very well done, very well agreed upon, very well vetted," Hickman said. The report was paid for by the province, city, university and Eastern Health, and was tabled and adopted by council in 2017.

The study expected growth in the area of the university and hospital, but the consultants did not know at the time that an entirely new hospital would be added to the mix. The new mental health facility is expected to contain 102 beds, and the province is hoping to build a parking garage with space for a minimum of 1,000 vehicles.

Prince Philip Drive is home to Memorial University, pictured, Confederation Building, and the Health Sciences Centre, making it one of the busiest thoroughfares in St. John's. (Memorial University)

A roundabout at the most dangerous intersection, at Allandale and the parkway, was a key recommendation, which leads into other projects along the parkway that would get pedestrians off the street, and keep traffic flowing smoothly without traffic lights.

"I don't think it's needed now," Coun. Ian Froude said during a meeting in December. "People can bear with the little bit of waiting now."

The recommendation at the time was to send a letter, co-signed by Memorial University, to the Department of Transportation and Works asking for a 75-25 cost-share agreement.

"If you do this section, without doing the other [roundabouts], as you travel west along the parkway, the area between Westerland Road and Allandale Road is always blocked up, so you're going to get people through that intersection quicker but they're not going anywhere," said Mayor Danny Breen in December.

Jordan Wright is manager of facilities management and a longtime member of MUN's transit and transportation solutions committee. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

Other councillors questioned whether the plan was suitable for bicycles — or even a necessity at all.

Only Hickman voted to ask the province for financial help with the roundabout.

"Council needs a better understanding of what's going on here," Hickman said. "I can't blame them for that, some of them are new."

"It is complex — something that I know intimately but they don't. I can't expect them to."

What's next?

Jordan Wright, Memorial University's manager of facilities management, is also intimately familiar with the traffic study, having served as co-chair on MUN's transit and transportation solutions committee.

He said the university is patient.

"It's understandable for us, given some of the questions arising at the city council level as well as the university, that individuals want to make sure that if we want to make a change — and that's a fairly significant one, a significant intersection — that it's well thought out," Wright said.

Wright said the university is prioritizing safety, convenience and comfortable.

New speed bumps have been added near Burton's Pond, and they're looking at turn signal upgrades at Morrissey Road and Prince Philip Drive.

Pedways have also been recommended in the study, but Wright said the money is not there to build them.

The university and other stakeholders are moving toward the possibility to funding for a transit terminal on campus, which may double as one piece of infrastructure for a pedway.

