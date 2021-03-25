'Either party can take action now': Strike looms as MUN and faculty at impasse over new contract

Memorial University professors could strike this month as they reach an impasse in contract negotiations with the institution. (Paul Daly/CBC)

Students will be returning to Memorial University for the winter semester later this week — but maybe not for long.

The university's professors are inching closer to a strike as an impasse continues over contract negotiations.

"Both parties notified the conciliator and they filed a no-vote report to the labour minister. The cool off period ended Dec. 29, so on paper either party can take action now," said Ash Hossain, president of the Memorial University of Newfoundland Faculty Association (MUNFA) and associate professor in the faculty of business administration.

"We can vote for a strike, they can lock us out. That's the situation right now."

MUNFA represents about 800 faculty members. Negotiations for a new deal have been ongoing since June but discussions broke down in December.

The association is seeking an eight per cent front-end salary increase to help combat inflation.

In December, Neil Bose, the interim provost and vice-president of research at Memorial University, told CBC News salary discussions had stalled negotiations.

Bose said the publicly funded school is limited in where it can find the money.

"[It] is way beyond the government template that the university is working within. And so it's a question of finding the middle ground ... where we can come to agreement," Bose said that the time.

"Essentially MUN gets the funding for salary raises from the government, but only if we stay within the template. As the university is constrained, as everyone knows from the point of view of the removal or the winding down of the tuition offset grant, we're in a very tight financial situation."

Ash Hossain is president of Memorial University's faculty association. He is an associate professor in Memorial's faculty of business administration. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

Hossain said MUN may return to the bargaining table now that the new year has started but the earliest a strike vote could happen is in the third week of January.

He said a deal was nearly made over a month ago, but fell through in less than 24 hours.

"The last two days of negotiations — Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 — Nov. 30 evening the parties shook hands and they had a nice dinner together and all that stuff, then Dec. 1 MUN comes back and says 'we don't have a deal,'" he said.

CBC News has asked Memorial University to comment on the potential deal and provide its version of the event.

'Seems like a double standard'

Meanwhile, some professors are preparing for what they believe is the inevitable.

In an interview speaking in French with Radio-Canada, Anne Thareau, a professor in the university's languages department, said she would not be surprised if the strike does happen.

"I'm getting ready for a strike because the negotiations have really broken down," Thareau said.

"We'll lose money in the end if the raise doesn't cover the increasing cost of living. It'll mean in the end that our salaries go down."

Thareau pointed to the salaries of the university's top executives and those who have had significant raises on top of other perks.

Neil Bose is the interim provost and vice-president of research at Memorial University. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

"When you see the salary of the president ($450,000) and the administrators, who have had significant raises, $1,500 (per month) for her housing allowance, $1,000 for her car, it really seems like a double standard," she said.

Thareau said that while some professors do have good salaries, some start their careers much later than most. Other professors, she said, make very little.

"It's true that they are good salaries. But we start very late. You need a doctorate, at least, to get a position that could lead to tenure," she said.

"Without a doctorate people are forced to work as contract instructors who make $5,000 per course per semester and are only allowed to teach a maximum of two courses. That's $10,000 per semester."

MUNFA does not represent contract instructors.

In a statement to CBC News in December, the government of Newfoundland and Labrador said the "provincial government does often provide general guidance and advice to entities in the public sector, but we do not bargain on behalf of Memorial University of Newfoundland.

"We are hopeful that the parties will soon get back to the bargaining table with a view to securing a collective agreement."

