Dean promises change after damning MUN medical school report

The dean of medicine at Memorial University says she's committed to establishing a safe and respectful work environment in the wake of a report that found issues with sexual harassment and bullying within the faculty.

In an interview with CBC News on Tuesday, Margaret Steele said she's taking the 39 recommendations of an independent review of intimidation, bullying, harassment and sexuality at MUN's medical school very seriously.

"I think the important thing is we want to have a culture that is free of intimidation of harassment and sexual harassment," said Steele.

Fifty-seven people, including staff, physicians, and students were interviewed for the investigation, which was conducted by former school of nursing director Sandra Lefort and ordered by Steele last November.

Among other complaints, the report listed instances where students reported experiencing sexism — like a student who was told if she became a surgeon she'd be a distraction in the operating room — and residents who said they felt they experienced bullying and harassment.

Team looking into it

One of the issues raised in the report was that some students didn't feel comfortable reporting harassment.

Lefort said in her report that a professional staff member with a permanent job told her "because of the power differential in the FOM, it would be 'career suicide' to put in a formal complaint about a faculty member."

Margaret Steele says a working group will look at the 39 recommendations issued in the report

Steele said she's looking into that and working to make sure that students know the resources available to them.

"If you're in the situation feeling that you're being harassed or sexually harassed, that's obviously very difficult for anyone. So as a result, they're sometimes not clear on where to go ... but we've also provided information about where they can go, what offices will help them."

She said a working group will be established in September to address the review's 39 recommendations.

"As you're aware … it does take time, so we have to put structures and processes in place in order to be able to find out where the problem is and make the changes and see if we're improving things," said Steele.

Future review pending

In 2017, the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons gave the school an intent to withdraw accreditation notice for its internal medicine program if serious changes weren't made.

Steele says she will report her findings back to MUN president Gary Kachanowski in March of 2019, the same year the Royal College's next review of the internal medicine program is scheduled to be conducted.

In a statement issued by the Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association on Tuesday, the organization said, "Many of the students, residents, and educators at the faculty of medicine are members of the NLMA; each one deserves to work and learn in a safe, encouraging environment."



The NLMA added that it "looks forward to seeing the recommendations from the report obtain appropriate consideration and implementation."