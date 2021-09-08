Little resistance to vaccines at MUN campus, with 87% fully vaccinated

The head of risk management at Memorial University says he's surprised at how little resistance there's been to school's mandatory vaccination policy, with the vast majority of people on campus either already vaccinated or on their way there.

Students and staff were required to report their vaccination status to the university by early September, and 95 per cent of staff and 86 per cent of students report they are already fully vaccinated.

Another 8 percent of students have had a first dose and plan on getting their second.

Just half a percent, or fewer than 100 people, said they aren't getting vaccinated and wanted an exemption.

A small number said they only got one shot and won't be getting a second, or refused to disclose their status at all.

In total the university estimates only about 250 out of the more than 20,000 students and employees are going to need accommodation.

"That number is much, much lower than we were anticipating. So we're pleasantly surprised by the outcome," said Greg McDougall, the head of risk management for the university.

Unlike some universities in the United States, which have unenrolled students who aren't vaccinated, Memorial University is working through alternatives.

Students who ask for a religious or cultural exemption don't have to prove it. Instead, the university will accommodate them.

For some, that will include regular rapid testing, the frequency of which will depend on the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community.

If people refuse to take testing, then the university would look at options to keep those students off campus, such as implementing online learning.

"We're willing to work with every student to ensure that they are still part of the Memorial community and explore a variety of different options for them. And that may not be on campus," he said.

Rates higher than N.L. average

The rate of current vaccination for Memorial University students, 86 per cent, is higher than the provincial average, at 80 per cent.

It's also much higher than the rate of 68 per cent for 20 to 39 year olds in the province.

Memorial University was the first major organization in the province to mandate vaccines, and the provincial government is following suit, announcing that it will require all provincial civil servants to be vaccinated and that vaccines will be needed to access non-essential indoor activities, which could include restaurants and gyms.

The process for the university has gone smoothly, according to its administrators.

"Most individuals understand that this is our path to normalcy and it's about protecting our campus community," McDougall said.

"There are the vocal minority, but those numbers are fairly small, and we're working with them to ensure that their voice is heard while understanding that this is what most of our community wants."

So far about 12 per cent of students still haven't filled out the online form to verify their vaccination status, but McDougall says they will get reminders, first by email and then by phone, to make sure they fill it out.

