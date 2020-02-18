Skip to Main Content
Police investigating unconfirmed report of man with gun at MUN's engineering building
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says officers are on scene at MUN's engineering building, which has been evacuated.

At least eight police cars are at the engineering building at Memorial University's campus in St. John's. (CBC)

Police say they are trying to make contact with a man who may have a gun inside the engineering building of Memorial University's St. John's campus.

At least eight police cars are on scene at this hour, and the building has been evacuated. 

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is asking people to stay away from the area. 

"We ask that the university community shelter in place and remain calm," reads a tweet from MUN. 

CBC News will update the story as more information becomes available. 

