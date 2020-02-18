Police investigating unconfirmed report of man with gun at MUN's engineering building

Police say they are trying to make contact with a man who may have a gun inside the engineering building of Memorial University's St. John's campus.

At least eight police cars are on scene at this hour, and the building has been evacuated.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is asking people to stay away from the area.

"We ask that the university community shelter in place and remain calm," reads a tweet from MUN.

⚠️ADVISORY⚠️ We are on scene at <a href="https://twitter.com/MemorialU?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MemorialU</a> Engineering Building in connection with unconfirmed reports of a man with a firearm. The building has been evacuated, and we are asking the public to remain away from the area while officers work to make contact with the man. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> —@RNC_PoliceNL

