This MUN student is honouring fallen soldiers with Living Memorial photo series
Their sacrifice has not been wasted, the creator says
Open the Living Memorial Facebook page and there's no apparent connection to World War I or II.
The Humans-of-New-York-style page features photos of Memorial University students and professors with quotes serving as captions.
A tribute
The subjects don't talk about war, or the school's origin, but in the mind of the page's creator, each post honours the fallen.
"The university was founded as a living memorial to pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives in the great wars," Brad Greeley, Living Memorial's founder, told The St. John's Morning Show.
"This is just showing how the sacrifice has not been wasted and there are people here learning and thriving and becoming their own individuals."
Documenting present-day life is Greeley's nod to the past. But he also hopes his project affects the university's future.
"What I really want to do with this page is foster a sense of community," he said. "That's something I feel like has been lacking — or has been declining — in the last few years because we don't really have big hurrah, hurrah things like other universities that have big budgets would have."
As a fifth-year political science student who's been involved with the students' union and the school's volunteer bureau, Greeley said he's witnessed the shift in turnout at events — not as many people getting involved.
He feels communication is key to changing that and wants the stories on his site to act like introductions.
Create community
Through his page, he wants people to learn about groups and activities on campus and also about the general experiences of fellow Memorial students, staff and alumni.
"This is a great project for people to open up about mental health and just to say things that other people wouldn't know, if they hadn't known," he said.
"Because these are faces you see all the time and you can get to know them without actually ever meeting them."
Greeley is set to graduate this year. When he leaves the school, he hopes someone takes over for him — a fancy camera and photographic eye not necessarily required.
"The project is not, at all, really about photography. If a person gets a really nice picture out of it, that's great — that's a side benefit — because realistically, what I want is to share the people's stories and let other people hear from them and hear their stories."
