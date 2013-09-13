MUN's libraries could open this fall while most classes remain online

Memorial University's president Vianne Timmons says campus libraries could open up this fall, despite classes remaining online until at least the winter semester.

Students of the St. John's campus started a petition earlier in the week, calling for the opening of the QEII library, with a reduced capacity and public health measures in place, similar to what is seen in bars and restaurants across the province. As of Friday evening the petition had over 1,700 signatures.

"Many students believe that the QEII library could open in a similar fashion," the petition reads.

"Students' grades have already suffered because of this pandemic, feeling less than optimistic as we try to resume full-time learning. Having access to a quiet, familiar study space, even at reduced hours of operation would benefit the student population immensely."

Timmons said she has been in talks with QEII's chief librarian as of Thursday, discussing study space options for MUN students this year.

"Of course, everything is dependent on public health advice, but we are looking to see if it's possible to open study space in all of our libraries for students," she said.

"We will know in the next 10 days about whether we will be able to go ahead with that. So, we've been listening to our students and are looking at responding to them."

Timmons said the library's services have also gone completely virtual, and can be accessed from home.

But, for those who won't have a quiet place to study this fall, Timmons said the university is also looking around campuses for areas to become designated studying spaces which can be monitored and managed carefully.

"So we're looking at it, and before we open we'll definitely have all of that information for our students," said Timmons.

For resources such as printers, scanners, webcams or similar items students may need access to this fall, Timmons said they're unavailable right now, but more will be known in the next 10 days.

Who's on campus?

While the majority of classes will be held online this fall, some programs require students to have in-person sessions.

Timmons said some grad students who need labs to finish their degrees will have access to some campus facilities with their supervisors.

Students in MUN's medicine, pharmacy and nursing programs will also have in-person learning.

The Marine Institute will also have some in-person classes to allow those who work in the marine industry the opportunity to keep their certifications up to date, said Timmons.

MUN president Vianne Timmons says the Marine Institute will hold some in-person classes this fall for those who need to upgrade or upkeep their certifications in the marine industry.

"Many companies like Woodward's, the mariners must do constant upgrading courses, and if the Marine Institute isn't able to provide those courses they're cannot go out to sea," she said.

"That impacts on their businesses. We'll be looking at ways to make sure we support the economy and Newfoundland and Labrador businesses by providing those courses."

International students

Many international students have their educational careers stuck in limbo on account of the pandemic, but Timmons said the wheels are in motion to alleviate the challenges.

"We are working working with the provincial and federal government to see if international students who have their study permits prepared are able to come in, with the self-isolation for 14 days, if they so need to," she said.

"Students internationally, we've been in contact with them. We have wraparound online services now for all of our students, in particular our international students."

Timmons said internet reliability is one of the biggest obstacles for some international students, but also for those who live in rural communities in Newfoundland and Labrador.

She said the university is trying to work with communities to see what it can offer for its students.

MUN students staying home

While K-12 schools are reopening their doors to allow students, staff and teachers back inside this fall, MUN is staying the course on remaining mostly digital.

Timmons said there's a simple reason.

"Eighteen-thousand students going from class-to-class in the hallways, we cannot put the same procedures in place that the school system can do," she said.

"It would be impossible for us to guarantee the students' safety, and that is our number one concern here."

The decision on whether classes will resume in person this winter will be made within the first six weeks of the fall semester, Timmons said.

