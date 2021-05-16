MUNL might take some getting used to, but name change is long overdue, says university president

Memorial University President Vianne Timmons says a move to change the university's name to 'Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador' is long overdue. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

Adding 'and Labrador' to the name of Newfoundland and Labrador's university means a lot more to Memorial University President Vianne Timmons than just changing an acronym.

"I'm so thrilled that Labrador is now included in our provincial university's name. And it's long overdue," Timmons told CBC Radio's Labrador Morning Friday.

The university announced the school's board of regents approved a proposal to change its name earlier this week. The school formerly known as Memorial University of Newfoundland will now be called Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The name change will take time, Timmons said, as the university's current name is established in provincial legislation. The school has written a letter to Education Minister Tom Osborne to consider the name change.

But while it isn't official just yet, Timmons said she is already adopting the change.

"We're gonna say we're Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador from now on," she said. "I'm gonna say it in all of my speeches and all of my talks. So to me, it's done."

Memorial has written to the provincial government to ask to change the legislation surrounding the school's name. (Paul Daly/CBC)

Timmons, who grew up in Labrador City, said the change means more of Newfoundland and Labrador will be represented at campuses across the province, along with celebrating the connection between the island and the Big Land.

"Growing up in Labrador as a young girl, the island of Newfoundland sometimes seemed so far away," she said. "I really wanted to make sure that our university represented the entire province, which it does. But the next step is to make sure the name reflects that."

"I think it's a really significant time for Labrador … and Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador."