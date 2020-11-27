Memorial University offers free tuition to former foster kids

MUN is planning to clear tuition fees for former foster children who enrol at the university. (Marie-Isabelle Rochon/Radio Canada )

Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador will offer free undergraduate tuition to 20 students formerly in foster care, beginning this spring.

The school made the announcement Thursday, saying it was following in the footsteps of Mount Saint Vincent University, in Nova Scotia.

Memorial said in a news release it will provide full-time undergraduate tuition for a maximum of four years, and up to eight semesters, for 20 students.

Eligible students need to have lived in foster care for at least one year.

Mount Saint Vincent announced a similar program earlier this month, and in October Western University in Ontario announced it would provide assistance to up to 35 students who had "aged-out" of the child protection system.

The universities say the programs are aimed at making education more accessible to youth from diverse backgrounds.

