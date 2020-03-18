K-12 likely closed for the year, MUN finals won't happen in April
No decisions yet on exams for secondary or post-secondary
Much is still up in the air about the school system in Newfoundland and Labrador but one thing is now certain — Memorial University students will not be writing exams next month due to COVID-19.
A notice posted online Wednesday morning says instructors have been given "a number of options," including alternative methods for final exams, or putting off an on-campus exam date in hopes students can return at a later date.
Students will also be given the option of being graded the standard way, or take a pass/fail grade when they eventually do write their exams.
The notice says the update does not apply for students in medicine or nursing, or students at Marine Institute in certificate, diploma, undergraduate or graduate programs.
Exams for K-12 students are also up in the air, but it seems the possibility of returning to classrooms is finished.
"I think we may have seen the back of the school academic year already," said Health Minister John Haggie on Wednesday morning. "In terms of duration, this [virus] will be here with us in June."
Haggie said officials are looking at ensuring public exams for Grade 11 and 12 students will continue, and said updates will come from the Department of Education when decisions are made.
