Memorial University bringing back mask rules in classes, labs for fall semester

Students will have to wear masks in Memorial University classes and laboratories on all campuses during the upcoming fall semester.

In an announcement Tuesday, the university said masks will also be required at the Student Wellness and Counselling Centre in St. John's, at health services on the Grenfell Campus in Corner Brook and at COVID-19 testing areas, said the university in an article on the MUN Gazette website.

Instructors will not have to wear masks while lecturing, and the university is also making exceptions for certain programs where masks are "a hindrance to communications and/or interfere with educational objectives."

Masks will not be required in public areas or in offices, though they are "strongly recommended."

"Masks are a simple and effective means of preventing spread in areas that have a large population and limited movement," said the university.

Newfoundland and Labrador Public Health rescinded its mask mandate on March 14, with the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District following suit on May 24 and Memorial University scrapping its own mandate on June 1.

In recent weeks, some Atlantic Canada universities, including Dalhousie University and the University of New Brunswick, have announced they will once again require people to wear masks on campus in certain circumstances. As recently as Tuesday, the Memorial University Student Union had been calling on the university to require masks during the fall semester.

The university said doctors' notes will not be required for students who cannot attend class, exams or other evaluations due to COVID-19.

"As always, students should inform their instructors promptly of absences so they can work together to ensure they can keep up with course work," said the university.

Though the university is recommending COVID-19 vaccination, it has not re-implemented its vaccine mandate.

