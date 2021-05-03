Memorial University has 15 staff members on unpaid leave due to vaccination status

Fifteen Memorial University staff members on are unpaid leave because of their vaccination status. (Paul Daly/CBC)

While vaccination numbers are high among students, staff and faculty at Memorial University, a small number of employees are on leave without pay for not getting their shots.

As of Wednesday, 15 staff members aren't working because of their vaccination status — 12 in administration and three in academic.

On Jan. 14 that number was 14 non-academic staff members, along with the three instructors. The numbers include or included one Marine Institute non-academic staff member and one Marine Institute instructor, according to access to information documents obtained by CBC News.

"There has been a lot of communication with them. We've reached out, we've tried to find out the circumstances, tried to work with them for accommodations," Greg McDougall, MUN's chief risk officer, told CBC Radio's The St. John's Morning Show on Tuesday.

"These are our peers and individuals we've worked with on a daily basis. We understand that putting individuals off on unpaid leave is very, very serious to their livelihood and we've been dealing with a lot of empathy."

McDougall said the university has given those staff members "a lot of chances," but ultimately the vaccine mandate stands for the school's campuses unless individuals have approved exemptions.

Exemptions are laid out through MUN's return-to-campus procedure or the Newfoundland and Labrador public sector vaccine mandate policy in accordance with the Human Rights Act, McDougall said, adding it aligns with advice from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The majority of staff members and students returned to campus on Jan. 31 after weeks of online learning after the holiday break. Before that, labs required for completing programs were held in-person on campus.

Some students and faculty members showed concern leading up to the return to class while the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to infect hundreds of people a day across the province.

Filling the void

Staff members can return to work if they do get the vaccine, or when the mandate ends, McDougall said.

A MUN spokesperson told CBC News on Wednesday nobody has been terminated.

About 25 students were on the de-registered list as of Jan. 17. (Paul Daly/CBC)

As for the three employees who are among the teaching staff, McDougall said the university will feel some impact caused by not having them on board.

He said MUN has worked hard in finding replacements and instructors to pick up some of those courses, while administration staff have been moved around to fill the gaps.

"The majority of students will not feel an impact," McDougall said.

And for students, according to access-to-information documents, 49 were de-registered from at least one on-campus course and 22 had a hold put on their accounts so they could be not registered for on-campus courses this winter due to unvaccinated or undisclosed vaccination status. Those numbers reflected how the situation was playing out as of Jan. 9.

The data was updated on Jan. 17 to show 25 students were still part of the de-registered group.

According to McDougall, the staff vaccination rate is currently 98.8 per cent, while 98.2 per cent of students have their shots.

Memorial University told CBC News it would provide up-to-date data for February later on Wednesday.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador