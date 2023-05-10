MUN stands ground on decision to drop Ode to Newfoundland at convocation

Debate continues at Memorial University about how to best represent its students and faculty at convocation ceremonies. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Memorial University is reaffirming its decision to drop the Ode to Newfoundland during its convocation ceremonies this year, leadership decided Tuesday.

The school announced last fall that it would be scrapping the province's official anthem because it excluded Labrador and made religious references. That decision ended a tradition of singing the Ode at convocation ceremonies that dated back to the 1950s.

But the provincial government asked the university to reconsider its decision, prompting university leadership to debate the merits of the anthem and toy with the possibility of changing lyrics the university found problematic, such as "God guard thee" and "as loved our fathers, so we love."

Memorial's senate said this week, however, that it's sticking to its original plan and will not play the anthem this year because the Ode doesn't accurately reflect communities on its campuses.

In a news release Tuesday, the university said it plans to form a committee of Indigenous students, Labradorians, international students, and other key groups to discuss the inclusivity of its ceremonies.

The most recent decision follows a recommendation of the Senate's committee on honorary degrees and ceremonial.

"The decision to remove the 'Ode to Newfoundland' from convocation was intended to create safer and more welcoming spaces for all students," said Memorial president Neil Bose in Tuesday's statement.

"We are committed to working together with representatives from the different communities and groups, internal and external to the university, to consider the continued evolution of our convocation ceremonies."

MHA singalong

The issue prompted an unusual moment of agreement in the House of Assembly Wednesday, during an exchange between Tourism Minister Steve Crocker and Opposition MHA Barry Petten.

Petten, peppering Crocker with questions about MUN's decision, expressed a strong objection to university's decision.

"This should not be," Petten said. "It's an insult to people of this province."

Crocker agreed.

"We sat here last fall and unanimously agreed that the Ode to Newfoundland and the Ode to Labrador should be played at our university," he said.

"I think the decision should be reversed and we will continue to bring that message forward to Memorial University."

The back-and-forth led MHAs on both sides to stand and sing both the Ode to Newfoundland and the Ode to Labrador — though fewer MHAs appeared to know the words to the latter.

This year, convocation ceremonies take place on May 18 in Corner Brook, and from May 30 to June 2 in St. John's.

Last year, the university said it would still be singing the Ode to Newfoundland during other ceremonies, such as the ceremony of remembrance.

