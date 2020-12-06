MUN commemorates Montreal Massacre with virtual vigil — president says 'it's personal'

To Memorial University president Vianne Timmons, violence against women is personal.

Not only was she a grad student herself when a gunman attacked women studying engineering at École Polytechnique, but for years, she says, she watched her younger sister suffer in an abusive marriage.

"She was beaten down," Timmons said. "She lost her confidence, her independence, her willpower."

The couple had joint custody of their three boys, so, even when she eventually left, Timmons said, she never truly escaped.

Violence wasn't the cause of her death in 2009, but Timmons believes it was a factor.

The names and faces of the fourteen lives taken by a man claiming to hate feminists. (Photos: The Canadian Press / Design: CBC)

"I think about those years, and I honestly believe, in my heart, that her immune system was compromised because she lived under fear and anxiety her entire adult married life," Timmons said.

"I think that does something really profound to a person," she said. "Violence against women is personal to me."

A virtual vigil

Timmons is giving opening remarks at the annual Dec. 6 vigil organized by Memorial University.

The university typically holds an in-person event at a lecture hall in the engineering building. In past years, a procession of people carrying candles and roses have walked to the front of the room, accompanied by string music, with the names of the 14 victims read aloud as the flowers are placed on a head table next to pictures of the victims.

This year, the event is going virtual and will be streamed on the university's website at 6:00 p.m. NT.

"I can remember the shock, the horror and the anger that someone would deliberately target women," Timmons said, recalling that December day in 1989, when she, herself, was a university student.

Fourteen candles mark the deaths of 14 women in the Montreal Massacre of 1989, as seen in a photo from the 2017 vigil. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

The gunman targeted women entering a male-dominated field. He shouted that he hated feminists and separated a mechanical engineering class at École Polytechnique by gender.

He opened fire killing 14 women, and injuring more, before killing himself.

The mass murder shook the university system and society in general, Timmons said. To her, Dec. 6 has since been "transformed to a day to acknowledge and recognize the vulnerabilities of women in our society."

Violence against women an 'epidemic,' Timmons

Thirty-one years later, there's more to be done. Timmons says violence against women is "an epidemic and it needs to be stopped," acknowledging universities are not a completely safe place for women.

"We know about sexual assault on campus," she said. "We know about vulnerabilities for women when they're in university and college campuses."

"It's something we'll continue to work on... I know that women who come forward often do not get the supports they need. And we need to work to build those supports. We need advocacy. We need education to make sure that women can come forward safely in our society."

People gathered around the plaque commemorating the 14 women killed on the 30th anniversary of the Montreal Massacre in this photo from 2019. (Ivanoh Demers)

Timmons feels the system failed her sister. She said the courts wouldn't grant her a restraining order and, because of that, her sister faced constant harassment over the phone, even after the relationship ended.



"Whenever we tried to approach her about it, she had so much shame and embarrassment that she wouldn't speak to it until it got so that she couldn't bear it."



Her sister suffered in silence. Timmons says that's what helps and motivates her to speak out.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador