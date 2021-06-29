Personal details of 15,000 MUN students leaked in accidental data breach

The personal information of about 15,000 students at Memorial University was accidentally shared with other students on campus in an inadvertent data breach. (Paul Daly/CBC)

The personal information of about 15,000 students at Memorial University was accidentally shared with other students in an inadvertent data breach, the university said Friday.

The breach happened on Thursday as part of an email campaign from the school's career development email.

About 1,000 students received emails that contained other students' personal information, according to a statement from Memorial.

Leaked details included names, email addresses, student numbers and programs of study, according to an email that was sent to affected students and which CBC News has obtained.

Affected students were immediately contacted when the breach was discovered, and were instructed to delete any emails they had been sent.

The university says other sensitive information like health information, social insurance numbers and financial information wasn't a part of the breach.

The school's information technology department confirmed that none of the data released can be used to access university services.

It also cannot be used to access human resources data involving students who are also employees at the university.

MUN apologized for the breach and said its data processes are being improved to prevent any other leaks.