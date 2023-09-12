Lights! Camera! Fashion! See why MUN students had a blast on the runway

There were no models or trendy designers, but the outfits that students donned Tuesday represented their home countries. We caught the show during orientation week at the St. John’s campus of Memorial University.

The second running of a fashion show at Memorial University welcomed students back to campus with a gathering and showcase of diverse cultures on Tuesday.

Maliha Dw, who helped organized the event, said the St. John's university has a large population of international students.

"I feel they need an occasion to wear their cultural outfits and come together to share it with all the students at MUN," she said. "Everyone's happy listening to their music, and I love that."

But the event didn't only showcase international cultures.

Memorial University students showcased their cultures on Tuesday in St. John's with the second annual fashion show. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

Stan Nochasak, a traditional Inuit drum dancer, storyteller and visual artist from Nain, also walked the runway with student Makaela Blake of Juniper House, MUN's Indigenous Student Resource Centre..

"We can say that we're one of the original peoples of this land, so we want to be representing that pride," Nochasak said.

Check out the full event by hitting play on the video above.

Get the news you need without restrictions. Download our free CBC News app.