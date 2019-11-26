Scene cleared after hazmat spill causes evacuation of MUN chemistry building
The chemistry building has been reopened after a hazardous material — hazmat — spill prompted an evacuation of Memorial University's St. John's campus Tuesday morning.
Hazardous material scene at St. John's campus cleared by around 8:10 a.m.
MUN issued an evacuation order at around 7 a.m., asking anyone in the building to leave immediately.
Firefighters and emergency responders were on the scene, but cleared the area around 8:10 a.m.
Faculty and students are now allowed back in the building for regular operations.