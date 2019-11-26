Scene cleared after hazmat spill causes evacuation of MUN chemistry building

The chemistry physics building has been reopened after a hazardous material — hazmat — spill prompted an evacuation at Memorial University's St. John's campus Tuesday morning.

MUN issued an evacuation order at around 7 a.m., asking anyone in the building to leave immediately.

Firefighters and emergency responders were on the scene, but cleared the area around 8:10 a.m.

Faculty and students are now allowed back in the building for regular operations.

