Scene cleared after hazmat spill causes evacuation of MUN chemistry building
The chemistry building has been reopened after a hazardous material — hazmat — spill prompted an evacuation of Memorial University's St. John's campus Tuesday morning.

Hazardous material scene at St. John's campus cleared by around 8:10 a.m.

Firefighters and police outside the chemistry building, after an evacuation order was issued due to a hazmat spill. (Adam Walsh/CBC)

The chemistry physics building has been reopened after a hazardous material — hazmat — spill prompted an evacuation at Memorial University's St. John's campus Tuesday morning.

MUN issued an evacuation order at around 7 a.m., asking anyone in the building to leave immediately.

Firefighters and emergency responders were on the scene, but cleared the area around 8:10 a.m.

Faculty and students are now allowed back in the building for regular operations.

