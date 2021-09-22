See the 'spectrum' of N.L.'s Black community in new Black History Month video

A new video released by Memorial University's Black Student Association aims to promote the different opinions and ideologies within the Black community in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The video, titled Spectrum, was released as part of Black History Month, and aims to promote the different points of view that exist within the Black community through a series of topics and discussions.

The series also aims to provide an in-depth look at the lives of Black people in the province.

Watch the first instalment of Spectrum in the video player above.

