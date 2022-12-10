Mummers parade returns to St. John's with 'a bit of fun and foolishness'

The 14th annual Mummers Festival culminated with a parade through Bowring Park on Saturday afternoon. (Kyle Mooney/CBC)

The Mummers Festival, showcasing a unique piece of culture in Newfoundland and Labrador, culminated over the weekend with a parade in St. John's.

The festival celebrates mummering, the Christmastime practice of dressing in unique disguises and visiting several homes over the course of an evening.

Lynn McShane, executive director of the Mummering Festival, says the festival provides the opportunity to showcase Newfoundland and Labrador's unique culture, passing on the traditions to the next generation.

"Our festival, now in its 14th year, is a celebration of the mummering tradition," said McShane. "We're dedicated to educating people, and encouraging participation in mummering in all its forms."

In addition, this year's event marked the first without public health restrictions since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which McShane says makes the event even more special than in years past.

"It's phenomenal," said McShane. "This year it's even more joyous, I think, because there's really no restrictions per se. People are just so happy to get out. It just brings people together, carries on the tradition, and lets people get out and have a bit of fun and foolishness."

Lynn McShane, executive director of the Mummers Festival, says the festivities provided an opportunity to take part in some fun and foolishness heading into the holidays. (Kyle Mooney/CBC)

The parade took place on Saturday in Bowring Park in St. John's. More than 1,000 attendees were expected.

Other events as part of the festivities included an ugly stick workshop, ornament making, a mummer fashion show, and a concert performed by Bud Davidge, Paul Hamilton and Nate Hammond.

The festival ran from November 26 - December 10.

