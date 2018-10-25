Multiple crashes on the Outer Ring Road as several people sent to hospital

Several people have been taken to hospital — some with serious injuries — after a string of accidents involving at least six vehicles on the Outer Ring Road and the Team Gushue Highway.

Emergency responders were on the scene of the crashes Thursday afternoon, as police urged drivers to avoid the highway.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary temporarily shut down all eastbound traffic on the Outer Ring Road at the Thorburn Road exchange, while westbound traffic was closed at the Allandale Road exchange after two serious collisions.

Just before 5 p.m., the RNC said officers were heading to a third collision, this time in an eastbound lane of the Outer Ring Road between Topsail and Thorburn roads.

It appears the City’s Curb It Truck rear ended an RMS Pope Transport truck full of laundry <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/30p0V1Ml7Y">pic.twitter.com/30p0V1Ml7Y</a> —@Jeremy_Eaton

Just how many people are hurt is unknown.

Police said, though, that no one was killed.

One collision involved a recycling transport truck and another vehicle.

This is the scene of one of the collisions on Thursday afternoon. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Police are warning drivers that there are major delays in the surrounding areas.

Constant rain has caused a lot of water to build up on the roads by Thursday afternoon. The road was expected to be closed for several hours.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary are responding to three separate accidents on the Outer Ring Road. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Just after 6 p.m., toward the end of the supper hour commute, the RNC reported its officers were responding to yet another accident on the Outer Ring Road, this one in the eastbound lanes, east of Thorburn Road.

With files from Jeremy Eaton