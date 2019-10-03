Multilingual, diverse book collection added to N.L. library, thanks to community fundraiser

Starting this week, there are more diverse titles than ever in the children's collection at Newfoundland and Labrador Public Libraries, thanks to an outpouring of support for a community-led fundraiser.

Prajwala Dixit raised more than $3,000 last year as part of Diyas for Diversity, with the hope of raising money to get more multilingual and culturally diverse children's titles on the shelves.

Dixit hand-painted 440 diyas — traditional clay oil lanterns used in Diwali celebrations — and launched her fundraising campaign to boost the representation of different cultures at the library.

"More is always better, when it comes to knowledge. It's never bad to have more diverse books," Dixit said.

"They do have a good amount of diverse books, but I wanted to be certain that it's not just limited to St. John's, that this collection goes across the province, so that's what's happening with this initiative."

Just a few of the dozens of multilingual and culturally diverse titles available in the children's collection.

Originally, Dixit got the idea when she noticed just a handful of books about Diwali — a Hindu, Sikh and Jain festival of light — in the children's library. But that wasn't the only cultural tradition underrepresented on the province's library shelves, Dixit said, prompting her to launch Diyas for Diversity.

"I asked the community to light diyas for diversity so that we can ignite young minds and bring the world to our children's feet across the province, and they did," Dixit said.

"The community rallied and was really supportive, bought these diyas, and I raised over $3,000. And then it was very simple: it was just presenting a cheque to the public libraries."

Dixit gave the library a list of suggestions of books she would like to see added, but left it to the children's librarian, Leigha Chiasson-Locke, to populate the shelves.

"They get good discounts, which I don't," said Dixit.

That collection was officially launched at the A.C. Hunter Children's Library in St. John's on Wednesday.

"Props to all the librarians and the board there because they've supported this initiative wonderfully," said Dixit.

As Wednesday's collection unveiling, Dixit will also be launching her second Diyas for Diversity initiative, with the same goal in mind for next year.

Clay diyas are filled with canola oil and lit in celebration of Diwali.

St. Paul's Junior High and Roncalli Elementary in St. John's have signed on to help, and The Rooms is also hosting a Diyas for Diversity family event on Sunday, where Dixit will talk about diversity and her culture. Information for upcoming events can be found on the Diyas for Diversity Facebook page.

Dixit feels optimistic about this year's fundraising effort, and believes she should be able to raise at least the same amount of money, with the same level of community support.

"That is the hope, and if the community supports me, why not? The world is our oyster and the sky is the limit."

