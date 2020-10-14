Traffic moving again after multi-car crash near Foxtrap

Police say there were no serious injuries after a multi-car crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Foxtrap area of Conception Bay South, just west of St. John's.

Eastbound traffic was ground to a halt mid-Wednesday morning, but was moving again shortly after 3 p.m., according to the RCMP.

According to police, three vehicles were involved. Police did not indicate how many people were transported to hospital, but said there were no serious injuries.

