Traffic moving again after multi-car crash near Foxtrap
Police say there were no serious injuries related to a multi-car crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Foxtrap area of Conception Bay South, just west of St. John's.
Eastbound traffic was ground to a halt mid-Wednesday morning, but was moving again shortly after 3 p.m., according to the RCMP.
According to police, three vehicles were involved. Police did not indicate how many people were transported to hospital, but said there were no serious injuries.