Muslim Students' Association offered free meals to help students trying to balance exams with Ramadan

The university centre on Memorial University's campus is busy with students picking up takeout meals.

It's been like this for a week now. Most — but not all of the students — are Muslim, getting ready for their iftar meal, the breaking of the daily dawn-to-dusk fast during the holy month of Ramadan.

This year, the fasting, the prayer, the public service — all staples of Ramadan — are competing with the students' rush to prepare for, and finish, final assignments and exams.

"Everyone looks a little stressed," said Nusrat Zahan, one of the people giving away free iftar meals.

"But y'know what? They also look relieved, because they don't have to make food at home," she said. "So they're like 'OK, I can come here, get my food, and I don't have to worry.'"

Iftar meals at the St John's Farmer's Market, ready to be picked up and taken to the University Centre by MUNSU. (Andrea McGuire/CBC)

Zahan is a member of the university's Muslim Students' Association, the group giving away the food, most of which is South Asian and Arab cuisine.

Like a lot of Muslim students at Memorial, Zahan is trying to get a thesis done while juggling her other obligations.

But the public service gives her a chance to check in with other students.

"It's just a way of ... letting everyone know that you're not in this alone. It's gonna be okay. It's just a few more weeks," she said, referring to Eid al-Fitr, the holiday which marks the end of Ramadan

"When the students come to pick up their iftar I like to check up on them and see what they're doing," she said. "If they're super stressed out I can give them a few words of encouragement – although I myself am very stressed out."

The iftar meal is usually shared as a community, with people breaking their daily fast with friends and family. Usually, Muslim students would eat together on campus.

But this week is crunch time.

"Over here, international students don't have their families, they don't often live with their friends and they don't often have a lot of people around them that they can connect with," said MSA vice president Jannath Naveed. "Of course we cannot replace family, but we can just provide sort of a home away from home."

Muslim Students' Association volunteers and people picking up their Iftar meals. (Andrea McGuire/CBC)

Naveed said the group has been offering nearly 200 meals every day during Ramadan.

She says sometimes people tend to focus on the fasting aspect of Ramadan, but both prayers and giving back to the community are just as important — and also demand time from busy students.

That pressure is part of what drives Saafa Tohme, the owner of Safaa's Kitchen, a staple stall at the St. John's Farmers' Market, to help out.

Today, she's making chicken shawarma, fries, falafel, and garlic sauce "so that they don't have to cook at home, but also ... giving them the freedom to take their own time with things."

