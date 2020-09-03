Furey taps former Royal Mail, Canada Post boss to lead economic renewal

Moya Greene retired in 2018 as chief executive of the Royal Mail. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador )

Moya Greene, the St. John's-raised executive whose career took her to the top rungs of both Canada Post and the Royal Mail, will be coming home with a new mission: overseeing Newfoundland and Labrador's economic recovery.

Premier Andrew Furey said in a statement Thursday morning that Greene, who retired in 2018 from the Royal Mail — the United Kingdom's postal service — has been appointed chair of the economic recovery team that he promised during this year's Liberal leadership campaign.

"I am delighted to have someone with Greene's experience and credentials to chair the team," Furey said in a statement.

"Greene will be responsible for helping to recruit others to sit as members of the premier's economic recovery team with a primary goal of presenting opportunities and ideas to the premier as we look to a better, brighter economic future."

While serving as chief executive of the Royal Mail, Greene had occasion to meet Queen Elizabeth. (Submitted )

Greene, who spoke to CBC Radio's On The Go Thursday from her home in London, said she is looking forward to the role.

"It's quite a big and broad mandate.… It's to help [Furey] put together a plan, a practical, sensible plan at a pace that will improve the fiscal outlook for the province," she said in an interview.

Greene admitted "the province is in a bad patch" and said everything will be looked at, including economic sectors and how to create jobs.

Born in St. John's, Greene, 66, broke several glass ceilings during her career, becoming the first woman — and non-Briton — to run the Royal Mail. As chief executive, Greene was credited with modernizing postal service in Britain, although she also made controversial decisions, including guiding the service to privatization and taking the Royal Mail to a publicly held company on the stock market.

Everything on the table

Speaking with reporters Thursday afternoon, Furey said Greene wasn't picked because of her past in privatization, but rather her organizational and "change management" skills.

He did say, however, that everything is on the table for Greene's scrutiny.

"Everything needs to be looked at. It would be irresponsible for me as premier to say that we're taking things off the table, before we even know what the potential value is," Furey said.

"We need to kind of look big and narrow them down."

Greene's role is a volunteer one, Furey said, and she and her team will be asked to compile short-, medium- and long-term strategies toward a better economy.

Greene was the CEO of Canada Post from 2005 to 2010, before she was hired at the Royal Mail.

'Resilience is bred in the bone'

In 2017, she was awarded an honorary degree of laws from Memorial University, her alma mater.

In an interview with CBC at the time, Greene credited her upbringing for the qualities that served her well in dealing with difficult situations.

Greene says she learned many useful lessons growing up in Newfoundland and attending Memorial University that have served he well throughout her career. (CBC)

"I was so fortunate to have the family I have, to be reasonably well educated, to come from this very special place where resilience is bred in the bone," she said.

An economic recovery team was a pillar of Furey's platform as he campaigned to succeed Dwight Ball as premier. Furey was sworn in last month after defeating rival candidate John Abbott for the leadership of the Liberals, which won the 2019 general election with a minority government.

Prior premiers have emphasized economic recovery before. Liberal Clyde Wells, for instance, created a stand-alone Economic Recovery Commission in 1989 to overhaul government policies and programs. The organization was headed by Memorial University professor Doug House.

House had previously chaired a royal commission on employment in the 1980s for the Progressive Conservative government of Brian Peckford.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador