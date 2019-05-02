A heated doorstep debate symbolizes what's at stake in Mount Scio

A feisty doorstep debate Thursday between two candidates in the St. John's district of Mount Scio is emblematic of a political prize up for grabs in the Newfoundland and Labrador provincial election.

The district is one of five in the province where there won't be an incumbent on the ballot on May 16, and at least three of the four registered parties may have labelled it a key battleground as the Dale Kirby political era fades.

Four candidates on the ballot

The governing Liberals hope to retake the seat with political newcomer Sarah Stoodley as the candidate, while the Opposition Progressive Conservatives, with Lloyd Power carrying the Tory banner, have identified St. John's-area seats as the key to election day success and a potential return to power.

Pelley hopes to lead his fledgling party into the House of Assembly by taking the St. John's district of Mount Scio. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

The NL Alliance, meanwhile, has gone all in on Mount Scio, with leader Graydon Pelley campaigning far away from his home in Deer Lake, hoping to make the district a foothold as his upstart party attempts to muscle its way into the House of Assembly.

All three candidates have been waging an earnest campaign, with daily door-knocking blitzes and signage visible throughout the district, which includes notable hubs such as Elizabeth Park in Paradise, Kenmount Terrace in St. John's, and Memorial University.

They're all fighting to fill the seat formerly occupied by Kirby, who won the newly constituted district for the Liberals when the party came to power in 2015, but was later tossed from caucus in 2018 and sat as an independent after being caught up in a political scandal.

Kirby, who was cleared on allegations of bullying and harassment, quietly left the political arena without any fanfare this month, with plans to return to his position at Memorial University.

'It's a learning process'

Meanwhile, the New Democrats have responded with a political newcomer, Jason Mercer, but as of Thursday he had very little presence in the campaign.

"It's ramping up. This is the first time I've ever ran an election. So it's a learning process for me," Mercer said.

An encounter between Stoodley and Pelley at a doorstep on Larkhall Street on Thursday morning highlighted the political stakes at play.

Stoodley is a resident of the district, describes herself as a leader in business and technology, and is new to politics. She returned to Newfoundland six years ago after living in the United Kingdom for several years. Pelley is a school teacher who lives on the west coast, as well as a former candidate and party insider with the PCs who broke ranks last year to form a new party.

Stoodley says she believes in the Liberal plan to mitigate electricity rates when Muskrat Falls comes online. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

They both climbed the steps to a home occupied by Larkhall Street resident Wayne Hobbs, and the fireworks were instantaneous.

Hobbs, sitting in his wheelchair and dragging on a cigarette, was treated to a full-on debate for more than 10 minutes, with the two candidates trading barbs on everything from Muskrat Falls and electricity rates to the province's crushing net debt, political accountability and even the merits of a candidate residing in the district which he or she hopes to represent.

I live in the district. And as far as I'm aware none of the other candidates lives in the district. - Sarah Stoodley

"I think the most important reason to vote for me in Mount Scio is because I live in the district. And as far as I'm aware none of the other candidates lives in the district," said Stoodley.

"I've chosen to live here. I want to be here. And I want to make this district better for us."

"Living in the district don't make you the best representative for the people," Pelley retorted, adding that four of his adult children live in Mount Scio, and that he plans to relocate to the district very soon, regardless of the election outcome.

'Managable' power rates increases

Stoodley said she believes in the Liberal plan to mitigate power rates in the Muskrat Falls era, and has calculated that her electricity costs will increase by a "manageable" 15 per cent. But Pelley tried to poke holes in the Liberal strategy and highlighted the $200-million gap that the Dwight Ball government hopes will be filled by the federal government.

Stoodley said voters have been calling for more women in politics, and she's answering that call, while Pelley said his motivation is to change the way politics is practised because, "It's about doing what the party says (and) if you don't you're out."

Dale Kirby is not seeking re-election as Mount Scio MHA. (CBC)

As the debate broke up, Pelley joked it was a shame that Hobbs had to endure the political argument, but Hobbs seemed to enjoy it.

"It was pretty interesting," he said.

Before the prospective politicians arrived at his door, Hobbs said he did not plan to vote, but after witnessing the impromptu debate said, "Yeah, I will probably will.

"I lost my faith. But I can get it back. That's for sure," he added.

St. John's resident Wayne Hobbs, centre, was treated to an impromptu political debate Thursday between Stoodley and Pelley. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

As for NDP candidate Jason Mercer, he was surprised to learn Stoodley was promoting herself as the only candidate who lives in the district.

"That is not true. I've lived here my whole life, and intend on spending the rest of my days here too," said Mercer.

PC candidate Lloyd Power, meanwhile, was not available Thursday.

