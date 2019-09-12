Mount Scio forest fires deliberately set, police say

The fires in the forested area in St. John's behind the Health Sciences Centre are being treated as suspicious, according to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

A police spokesperson told CBC News Thursday morning it is believed the fires on Sept. 3 were deliberately set.

The investigation is ongoing, and being led by the fire investigators at the RNC.

Police are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Mount Scio Road and Long Pond trail on that day to call police.

Multiple fires

Smoke and flames were first seen billowing from the trees behind the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's early Tuesday afternoon, but by 7 p.m. the fire was out and Mount Scio Road was re-opened to traffic.

At one point, fire crews said they were working on "at least three fires," in addition to other small hot spots.

Firefighters were pulled out of the woods when the helicopter and water bomber reached the scene, loading water from nearby Long Pond to dump on the flames. Ground crews continued efforts to put out hot spots.

Two sources of fire and smoke in the forested area behind the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's on Sept. 3. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

Two fire officials, who spoke to reporters the day of the fires, had different takes on the potential causes.

"Given the wind conditions today, if one fire starts up it's very easy for it to spread and cause multiple fires. Especially with these fires, a larger fire like that, what'll happen is once it gains a bit of momentum, if it gets up in the tops of the trees, that's when it can move pretty quickly," said St. John's Regional Fire Department Deputy Chief Robert Fowler.

But Platoon Chief Dean Foley had a different opinion at the time. When asked if the fire appeared to have spread across Mount Scio, Foley said they seemed to be separate fires.