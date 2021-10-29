Mount Pearl prepares for zombies with new preparations, new initiatives

The City of Mount Pearl has been ranked among the worst cities in Canada in terms of preparedness for a potential zombie invasion, but Mayor Dave Aker says it's just not true.

"We have a top secret plan," Aker told CBC News. "We have places where our people can go in case the apocalypse occurs."

A secret bunker at the old swimming pool, plenty of vaccine and event planning catered around new zombie residents is something the city hopes will go over well with the undead.

