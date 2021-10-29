Mount Pearl prepares for zombies with new preparations, new initiatives
The City of Mount Pearl was ranked among the lowest for cities in Canada in terms of preparedness for a potential zombie invasion.
City to welcome and support zombies, says deputy mayor
The City of Mount Pearl has been ranked among the worst cities in Canada in terms of preparedness for a potential zombie invasion, but Mayor Dave Aker says it's just not true.
"We have a top secret plan," Aker told CBC News. "We have places where our people can go in case the apocalypse occurs."
A secret bunker at the old swimming pool, plenty of vaccine and event planning catered around new zombie residents is something the city hopes will go over well with the undead.
Click on the video above to hear about the city's new zombie initiatives.
