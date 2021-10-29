Skip to Main Content
Nfld. & Labrador

Mount Pearl prepares for zombies with new preparations, new initiatives

The City of Mount Pearl was ranked among the lowest for cities in Canada in terms of preparedness for a potential zombie invasion. 

City to welcome and support zombies, says deputy mayor

CBC News

The City of Mount Pearl is prepared for the zombie invasion

22 hours ago
3:02
Mount Pearl city officials go over their latest strategies for when the zombie invasion comes. 3:02

The City of Mount Pearl has been ranked among the worst cities in Canada in terms of preparedness for a potential zombie invasion, but Mayor Dave Aker says it's just not true. 

"We have a top secret plan," Aker told CBC News. "We have places where our people can go in case the apocalypse occurs."

A secret bunker at the old swimming pool, plenty of vaccine and event planning catered around new zombie residents is something the city hopes will go over well with the undead. 

Click on the video above to hear about the city's new zombie initiatives. 

