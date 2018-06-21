Safety of workers top priority, say owners of building that exploded

The company that owns the building where an explosion occurred in Mount Pearl Tuesday morning has finally broken its silence.

In a brief statement Thursday afternoon, Trimac Transportation acknowledged the incident that took place at its National Tank Services facility earlier this week .

The company says no serious injuries were reported, although three employees were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure. Two of the employees have since been discharged, and the third is expected to be released soon.

Trimac emphasized that its primary concern is the well-being of its employees and the surrounding community.

"Our immediate focus is to ensure that [they] are safe and receiving the care that they need," Trimac said in the statement.

Operations on site have stopped, as provincial occupational health and safety officers investigate.

Trimac said it is continuing to cooperate with authorities.

The exact cause of the explosion is still unknown.

