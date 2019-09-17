Mount Pearl woman says 'brazen' wheel theft needs more attention from police

A Mount Pearl woman is wondering how the tires could have been stolen off her vehicle in a well-lit residential neighbourhood and why the police don't seem very concerned about it.

Holly McCue's son was playing in the front yard Sunday morning when he noticed something a little different about her Honda Civic: two wheels were missing.

"I thought he was just fooling around and it was a joke," said McCue. "The car was completely jacked up, tires were stolen, everything gone."

McCue is still trying to understand how the thieves pulled it off.

McCue says she wants to find out who took the tires. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

She said her neighbours had a bonfire until about 2 a.m. Sunday and the street, which she describes as a friendly neighbourhood, is very well lit.

"It's not about getting the tires or anything back; I don't really care at this point.… It's the fact that someone could be so brazen to come and take somebody else's property that they worked for."

"That's the part that makes me so angry."

After she posted about the theft on Facebook, McCue says, a taxi driver who was in the area around 2:40 a.m. contacted her to tell her she saw two people stealing the tires.

The thief or thieves also left the jack behind.

But McCue said the police didn't even show up.

"I kind of expected someone to come by and, I guess, talk to us and see if there is any investigation they can do but I guess they don't have the resources to investigate this type of crime so it was kind of left in my hands."

Wants police to do more

McCue said she understands why this type of crime is not a top priority, but she says multiple people reached out to her with similar stories about stolen tires. She said several people told her nothing ever got done about it, and others told her they felt it was useless to even report it to authorities.

"I just feel like letting this stuff go, it's going to get worse. There has to be repercussions."

This is how McCue found her car Sunday morning, with the jack still propping the car up. (Holly McCue/Facebook)

Due to the fearlessness and precision of the act, McCue says she thinks the suspects have done it before — and she doesn't want it to happen again.

"I want everyone to feel like they are safe and can report to the police. I want them to feel like they are going to get some kind of resolution to something like this happening."

McCue said she is going to continue to do her own investigation.

RNC say ongoing investigation

A spokesperson for the RNC said McCue's initial call was classified as a file that would be followed up by a phone call, and that police are continuing to investigate with the information that has been provided to them.

The RNC said it would be interested in speaking with anyone who witnessed the event.

