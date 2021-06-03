That's a wrap: Mount Pearl's theatre is closed for good, confirms Cineplex

Mount Pearl's theatre closed permanently Tuesday, confirms a Cineplex spokesperson. (Colin Smith/Twitter)

Cineplex's theatre in Mount Pearl is no more, marking the end of an era for moviegoers who enjoyed the cinema's relief sculptures in a space that was quieter than its counterpart at the Avalon Mall in St. John's.

The theatre in Mount Pearl Square — also popularly known as Sobeys Square, from when the grocery chain had a location there — pushed on through 40 years of company handovers before landing under its final banner of Cineplex Entertainment.

In a statement to CBC News, Cineplex spokesperson Sarah Van Lange said the location permanently closed on Tuesday. The statement didn't say why Cineplex is closing the theatre, but called it a "difficult" decision to not renew its lease.

Mount Pearl Square will be without a theatre for the first time since the early 1980s. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

"We thank the community for their support of this location over the years, and we look forward to welcoming them at Scotiabank Theatre St. John's at Avalon Mall," Van Lange said.

"As you know, this theatre offers much newer amenities and enhanced movie experiences that our guests love like Imax and D-Box motion seats, as well as expanded food offerings."

The news of the theatre's closing was met by an outpouring of disappointment on social media on Thursday.

"RIP to a local legend, the Sobeys Square theatres," tweeted Terry Hussey.

the mount pearl cineplex has permanently closed, per <a href="https://twitter.com/CineplexMovies?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CineplexMovies</a> :( <a href="https://t.co/9E4Vs6q8UV">pic.twitter.com/9E4Vs6q8UV</a> —@andrewsampson_ RIP to a local legend the Sobeys Square theatres. The Caesar room was my favourite. <a href="https://t.co/5xu2M8SSFl">https://t.co/5xu2M8SSFl</a> —@Terry_Hussey

In November, Cineplex filed for a recreational facility liquor licence that would have allowed the business to serve alcohol. The permit was given approval by the City of Mount Pearl, but still had to go through the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation to acquire the licence.

The liquor licence proposal was met with mixed reviews.

