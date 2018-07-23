Why one boy's bad sunburn has Mount Pearl making changes to a summer camp policy

Mount Pearl will make changes to a summer camp dress code after a Facebook post about a boy who was badly sunburned went viral.

The city is taking responsibility after an eight-year-old boy suffered a sunburn to his shoulders and back while attending an outing under the supervision of Mount Pearl summer camp counsellors.

Mount Pearl Mayor Dave Aker is addressing the issue head on.

The city is now changing its dress code policy to try to prevent incidents like this in future. (Chad Devereaux/Facebook)

"In this case it appears the monitoring wasn't adequate, the amount of sunscreen that was applied wasn't adequate," Aker told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

"So we've taken action now to ensure this doesn't happen again. As of today we've instituted a swim-shirt policy, so if they go out on outings where they're swimming, they'll also have to wear a swim-shirt at the same time."

The new shirt policy will apply to all campers, regardless of gender.

Mount Pearl Mayor Dave Aker says the town has changed its policy after the incident. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

However, Chad Devereaux, the boy's father, said in a Facebook post that he is planning to file a lawsuit against the city.

"Which is 1000% gonna happen," Devereaux said in Facebook post Friday that was shared more than 2,600 times.

Beefing up the staff

Aker said the city isn't downplaying the situation, although he adds it is an isolated incident.

"But, one is way too many," he said. "The sunburn that he experienced is very severe, and as a parent myself you share that particular pain."

Aker says the City of Mount Pearl is taking full responsibility, but the boy's father says he's going to sue the city. (Chad Devereaux/Facebook)

"We've always taken great pride in the training that we do through our safety officer. We take pride in the communication that we have with our staff. And we expect that communication to be supreme when it comes to dealing with the kids."

Aker said the parents have the right to be upset, and is hoping to sit down with the family. He said he'd have the same reaction if it happened to his family.

"We're very sympathetic and we've reached out to the parents.… We'd love to sit down. We'd love to chat about it."

The city will also add more staff to supervise the children in its daycamp program, Aker said.

