Mount Pearl's unionized workers vote in favor of contract, soon return to work, says mayor

Union workers are heading back to work in Mount Pearl. (Paul Daly/CBC)

The City of Mount Pearl says its unionized workforce has voted to accept its contract offer, ending a nearly 12-week long strike.

Mayor Dave Aker told CBC News just before 9 p.m. city services will slowly resume over the next few days, with regular garbage collection resuming on Thursday.

"We just heard the union has ratified the tentative agreement that was reached this past weekend and Mount Pearl city council has endorsed and will ratify it tomorrow night," said Aker.

"We look forward to getting our workers back to work and resuming our city services."

In a media release sent at 8:42 p.m. the city said the return-to-work plan is a phased approach with details on programs and services being announced on the city's website, public advisories and social media in the coming days.

Aker said some facilities will need a few days to get back up to speed including the Glacier Arena and the Summit Centre.

"We had a planning session today with our managers and of course we'll look forward to, in the next day or two, working with our employees, getting them up to speed and getting our services returned to normal," he said.

The new collective agreement covers the period of July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2026.

Details of the contract include a nine per cent wage increase, a reduction in sick-leave days from 21 to 18, an addition of two personal leave days, an increased meal allowance from $15 to $17 and an increase from four to six employees scheduled for weekend maintenance and snow clearing during the winter season.

"We're looking forward to returning to normal and we're glad that we can put this behind us," Aker said.

"We're looking forward to our workers coming back and looking forward to having a harmonious workplace as we move forward."

In its own media release at 9:45 p.m., CUPE 2099 president Ken Turner said his members are also looking forward to getting back to work. The union represents more than 200 municipal workers.

"We'll be working with the employer to see that the agreed upon 'return to work' is implemented, ensuring a smooth transition back into the workplace," he said.

"We believe this is a fair deal for our members, the city, and residents."

