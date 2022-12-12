Union leader who led Mount Pearl's 11-week strike fired by city

The labour leader who led Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 2099 during a nearly 12-week strike in Mount Pearl this year has been fired from his job by the city, according to his union.

Mayor Dave Aker, saying the city cannot speak about human resources matters, wouldn't comment on Ken Turner's termination, other than to say, "It's not a labour relations matter."

CUPE Newfoundland and Labrador president Sherry Hillier issued a press release Monday afternoon criticizing Turner's firing.

"Terminating a dedicated employee of 11 years, who is also a 22-year military veteran who retired with honour and distinction, just two weeks before Christmas is just a disgrace, and the city management should be absolutely ashamed of themselves," Hillier wrote.

Reached later by phone in Ottawa, Hillier said the union views Turner's firing as retaliation for his leadership during the labour dispute.

"He's only been a gentleman and extraordinary leader for his local," said Hillier.

She said his termination is being linked to a respectful workplace complaint that Turner, who was a city engineer, filed against the city. She would not reveal any details of his complaint.

Hillier said CUPE has filed an unfair labour practice complaint against the city.

"CUPE will fight this unjust and disgraceful firing by filing a grievance to arbitration for an unjust termination," she said.

The more than 200 city workers represented by Local 2099 went on strike in early July following a 92 per cent vote in favour of job action. Tensions at times were high, peaking in late August with strikers burning copies of the city's final offer during a rally. The two sides were divided over wages and sick leave, among other issues.

The work stoppage forced the cancellation of youth summer sports.

The city accused striking workers of serious safety violation during the dispute, and some workers said they feared disciplinary action.

Hillier said Turner is the only worker to have been terminated.

