Nfld. & Labrador

Shots fired at house and car in Mount Pearl, police say

Police say vehicle sped away after shooting

Police say gunshots were fired at a house and vehicle on Lidstone Crescent in Mount Pearl early Tuesday morning (Ted Dillon/CBC)

A vehicle was seen speeding away from a shooting in Mount Pearl shortly after midnight on Tuesday, prompting a police investigation.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is asking for the public's help in finding that vehicle, which left Lidstone Crescent at 12:30 a.m.

Police say shots were fired toward a house and a vehicle on Lidstone Crescent.

"There were no injuries sustained to any occupants of the home," a release from the RNC said. "Investigators have reason to believe that this was not a random act."

Police are asking anyone with CCTV or dash camera footage in the area to call them or Crime Stoppers.

