Inspired by video anthem, American TV show visits Mount Pearl

Oli Pettigrew took one look at the video for Mount Pearl's new unofficial anthem and decided he had to come experience it for himself.

The host of Right This Minute, an American TV show exploring videos before they go viral, bought a plane ticket and flew all the way from Phoenix, Ariz., to Newfoundland and Labrador to film a segment.

For a man who watches internet videos for a living, Pettigrew has seen it all. But there was something special about Mount Pearl's video, which was produced by Target Marketing.

"The way I define a viral video is a video that gives you an emotional reaction. It doesn't matter what that emotion is. You can be angry and you'll share it," he said.

"But when it came to this video, 20 seconds in, I was laughing."

Pettigrew highlighted the video on a recent show, and said if the city would invite him, he would come.

Sure enough, city council sent the invite, so Pettigrew hopped on a flight.

He was in town for only 36 hours, but the Hong Kong-born TV host made the most of it. He went about trying to recreate scenes from the video, to see if real life in Mount Pearl lived up to it.

Pettigrew did water aerobics with "60 older ladies." He went to the museum and watched tapes on the VCR. He rode in a garbage truck.

But the first thing he asked to do was walk the pony.

"It's exactly the way it's presented in the video," he said. "That's the great part about it. I'm so happy I came here."

The segment will air on an episode soon, but the exact date is not yet known. The show is broadcast on 200 channels in all 50 states, and many clips are posted online.

Pettigrew finished shooting on Monday night at Landwash Brewery, where he was joined by some of the people involved in the original video.

As for the Mount Pearl Curl?

"We just need a little more spray and I reckon I can get that going."

