New civic centre with splash pad, outdoor skating rink in the works for Mount Pearl

This is a concept drawing of a newly proposed civic centre in Mount Pearl. (City of Mount Pearl)

The City of Mount Pearl is planning to build a new civic centre, complete with outdoor splash pad and ice rink, at the Team Gushue Sports Complex off Smallwood Drive.

In an announcement Wednesday, the city revealed an 18,000-square-foot space equipped for recreation, arts and social events that will also replace the aging Park Place Community Centre on Park Avenue.

Mayor Dave Aker said the Park Place facility lacks some amenities, such as air conditioning, the foundation is leaking and it's minimally accessible. He said the city has considered replacing the over 70-year-old building for some time.

"We've looked at retrofitting it, upgrading it. It will take quite a financial impact in order to bring it up to the needs of our community today," Aker said.

"And frankly the building is not big enough to serve program needs."

Aker said the city anticipates the new centre will cost "no more" than $9 million, including the $750,000 splash pad that was an item in the 2021 budget released in December.

Mount Pearl Mayor Dave Aker says the city is in a good financial position to build a new civic centre. (Mike Simms/CBC)

Aker said it will include three multipurpose rooms with retractable walls to make one large room, a stage, storage rooms and 500 retractable seats. The new building will also house administrative offices.

"It's literally a building for all of the demographics here in the city of Mount Pearl," Aker said.

"We're in a very strong financial position. The City of Mount Pearl has always looked forward as it does its analysis and support in terms of spending money."

In February the city hired a consultant to complete a feasibility study on the development of a new civic centre. In a media release the city said the study outlined existing gaps in the Park Place Community Centre.

Aker said it's a "shovel-ready project" that is overdue for the city, which is putting up $6 million for the new project, with the remaining $3 million coming from federal and provincial programs.

The new civic centre will replace the aging Park Place Community Centre. (City of Mount Pearl)

Starting Wednesday the city is inviting all residents to share their feedback through an online survey. Focus groups are slated to begin in August.

"The consultation process has already begun. We been consulting, to this point, with community groups about coming up with a conceptual design," said Aker.

"We won't stop there. We want to make sure the general public is also engaged."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador