Mount Pearl city council didn't have a mat leave policy — until Chelsea Lane had a baby

Chelsea Lane, a city counsellor for Mount Pearl, says she was the first woman to have a baby while on the city's council. (Heather Gillis/CBC)

The City of Mount Pearl didn't have a maternity or parental leave policy to accommodate its elected officials.

That was until Chelsea Lane, a city councillor for Mount Pearl, became the first woman to have a baby while on the city's council.

Lane says when her colleagues discovered she was pregnant with her baby, Max, they began talking about her maternity leave — however, they soon realized the city didn't have a policy to accommodate this type of leave for elected officials.

Since city council never had to consider maternity leave before now, says Lane, this important employee benefit was probably overlooked.

"Knowing that maternity leave wasn't an option, that would definitely prevent some people from having the opportunity to run," she said.

Lane says the city created a policy that allows for the automatic approval of extended maternity or paternal leave for its elected officials. Previously, she says, new parents on council would have to seek approval from their colleagues and request to take an extended period of leave.

The city says it's one of the first municipalities in the province to officially introduce this type of policy, "in an effort to make council more diverse and to encourage more members of the community to run for public office," said deputy mayor Nicole Kieley in the city's 2023 budget announcement.

Breaking barriers

Max, who is only a few weeks old, is Lane's second child — she also has a two-year-old, Serena.

Despite having two children, Lane says she still plans on attending council meetings, and says baby Max will sometimes accompany her.

But she says it's encouraging and comforting to know that if she's unable to attend, she'll be automatically excused.

"When you're experiencing something yourself, it's when you can truly understand the issues at hand and what can you do to make things better," she said. "So I think that experiencing things first hand truly brings me a new perspective."

Lane says having a policy that guarantees automatic maternity or parental leave will help encourage young people to consider running for public office, which she says is beneficial to both those who want to run and council itself.

The city of Mount Pearl said it's one of the first municipalities in the province to introduce this type of policy. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

As a young parent, she says she brings new ideas and perspectives to council meetings since she looks at things through what she calls a "family lens."

"What can we do to encourage new families to move to the city? What can we do to make things fun, [generate] experiences for youth, and make things easier for families?" she said.

Lane says the policy isn't just beneficial to mothers like herself. She says her husband will also take paternity leave, and that it's important for both parents to have time to bond with their child.

She encourages other towns to look at their policies and see if there are any gaps that may prevent someone from running as an elected official.

"It's very empowering to just know that you have the opportunity to take the leave that you need to adjust to being a parent with a new infant at home," said Lane.

