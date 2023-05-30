Donations pour in for Mount Pearl deputy mayor, injured by car that crashed into drugstore

Mount Pearl Deputy Mayor Nicole Kieley was involved in a serious accident earlier this month and is recovering in hospital. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

Councillors in Mount Pearl and residents from across Newfoundland and Labrador are sending love and support to the city's deputy mayor, who is on the road to recovery after a serious accident.

Nicole Kieley is in hospital after being hit by a car that crashed into a pharmacy on LeMarchant Road in St. John's on May 21. Police found her trapped under the vehicle, and after emergency crews freed her she was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Some of Kieley's friends have set up a GoFundMe page for her and her family as she recovers. The drive had already raised over $10,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

At Mount Pearl city council's Tuesday meeting, Mount Pearl Mayor Dave Aker said they were left with heavy hearts after hearing about the accident.

"This incident … left us all very much lost, and we must continue to work together as a community to offer to our support, our love and our understanding," Aker said Tuesday.

Several councillors also sent messages of support to Kieley and her family, and asked for residents to respect her family's privacy.

"I think that we're all having a really hard time, you know, being at this meeting here tonight and looking across [at her] seat," Coun. Chelsea Lane said. "If you know Nicole, you know that she's a force to be reckoned with."

"When this happened with Nicole, we were all distraught over it and we couldn't believe it was Nicole," added Coun. Mark Rice. "It's very difficult for us. All of us."