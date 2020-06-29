Police investigating trio of firebombings at Mount Pearl property

Police are searching for a suspect after a house was firebombed three times in the span of one week.

Just after 12:30 a.m. on Monday, firefighters were called to the house on Laumann Street in Mount Pearl for a familiar sight — the outside of the house was freshly damaged by fire.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a young man about 20 years old was spotted outside the house at the time of the fire. He was described as being tall and slender, wearing a grey hoodie and a red baseball cap.

Police say the man jumped into a gold sedan full of other people and sped away.

The RNC is looking for any home surveillance or dashboard camera footage from the area around the time of the incident.

The property was also struck by fire last Tuesday and Saturday. Police say none of the fires were accidental, and are all believed to be arson.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador