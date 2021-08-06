Exploding propane tank ignites Mount Pearl home

A home on Baffin Drive in Mount Pearl was heavily damaged in a fire Friday afternoon. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

A propane tank attached to a barbecue exploded causing hefty damage to a home in Mount Pearl Friday afternoon.

Deputy fire chief Roger Hounsell of the St. John's Regional Fire Department said the explosion ignited the back side of the house on Baffin Drive, but doesn't know how the fire initially started on the back patio.

"It's a very windy day here today, so it didn't take long for the fire to spread up the back of the house," Hounsell said.

A neighbouring home also took some damage to its siding from the heat caused by the fire.

There were no injuries.

"There is a fair amount of damage done to the house, so we're just in the process of doing some overhaul. With the extreme wind here today we want to do a thorough job of the overhaul to make sure there's no fire extension," Hounsell said.

Neighbour Brenda Martin told CBC News she could smell smoke around 3 p.m.

"The house next door to me has a six foot fence so I couldn't see over it. But then I thought I heard a crackle so I ran up my back steps and I could see smoke," she said.

Martin said she could see smoke billowing out from underneath her neighbour's patio. She said she ran to her neighbour's door to see if anyone was home.

The owner of the house answered the door and vacated with their dog.

Martin said she then called 911.

"Everything happened really fast, but thank goodness the fire department was quickly on the job," she said.

"I'm pretty shook up. Thankfully everyone got out. That's the main thing."

