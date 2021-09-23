Mysterious 'election' flyer, posing as official literature, confuses Mount Pearl voters

This week voters in Mount Pearl opened up their mailboxes to pull out something that's turned into a political can of worms just days before the municipal election.

An election flyer dressed up to look like official correspondence from the city, using Mount Pearl's logo, colour scheme and font style, listed all the fresh faces looking to earn a spot in council chambers.

"Your vote matters more than ever," reads the flyer in orange print, closely replicating the colour the city uses.

"Please elect a new mayor and City Council for Mount Pearl."

Multiple Mount Pearlians took to social media to point out the flyer generated confusion for the average voter.

Shortly after word of the flyers got out, candidates were quick to condemn them with social media posts and videos. (Facebook)

As group chats and social media pushed word of the apparent new election literature around the city, the faces behind the names on the flyer took to the internet to distance themselves from it.

Every single person on the list confirmed with CBC News that they didn't have any knowledge their name would be on the flyer, didn't give anyone approval to have their name used and, most importantly, had no idea who was behind it.

"Consent was not given by myself and many other candidates named," wrote Nicole Kieley on a Facebook page dedicated to her Mount Pearl campaign.

"The material also misused our city logo, presenting it as an official City of Mount Pearl communications."

The flyer's font and colours closely mimic official city branding. (Submitted)

LIke Kieley, everyone named on the flyer condemned it on a website or page bearing their name.

Noticeably absent from the mailout was the name of the person or people who put it together, had copies professionally printed out and then paid to have it delivered around Mount Pearl.

"I am truly disappointed and disgusted by whoever is behind using the Mount Pearl city logo [to] attempt to disgrace the integrity of candidates," wrote council hopeful Denise French.

The flip side of the flyer, printed on a black background, takes a much darker tone.

Its text calls out the current mayor and remaining three council members before laying out five allegations accusing them of bad behaviour, misspending and mismanagement while in office.

"Mount Pearl deserves better," the flyer reads.

"We need a mayor and council we can trust and respect."

While most candidates spoke ill of the flyer, they were full of praise for their opponents. (Facebook)

CBC News reached out to the City of Mount Pearl looking to speak with someone about the use of the logo and the content on the flyer. We received a short statement in reply.

"The City of Mount Pearl did not endorse the flyer being circulated related to the election and would not take any stance regarding any candidate standing for election," the email stated.

"We will not be commenting on this matter any further."

In a short statement of his own, candidate Mike Wills wrote:

"I did not give anyone permission to print my name and I condemn this rhetoric and style of campaign."

The backside of the flyer takes aim at the current mayor and council. (Submitted)

Council candidate Susan Pearcey posted a strong reaction video in regards to the handout.

"I would never consent to having my name associated with such slanderous and devious actions," she said.

"If you get this flyer in the mail, do what I am going to do and put it right in the garbage."

While the candidates try to distance themselves from the document, it's the voters who will have to wade through election material, official-looking or not, before the Sept. 28 election.

