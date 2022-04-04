Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Mount Pearl municipal workers on strike

The union announced it would strike just after midnight on Thursday. CUPE 2099 represents more than 200 municipal workers who are responsible for city services such as road maintenance, water and sewage, engineering and planning in Mount Pearl.

CUPE Local 2099 calling for same rights and benefits for all workers

Nick Ward · CBC News
The entrance to City of Mount Pearl offices on Centennial Square. (Paul Daly/CBC)

Municipal workers in the city of Mount Pearl are on strike, according to a news release from the union representing the workers issued just after midnight on Thursday.

CUPE Local 2099 said more than 200 workers have been in collective bargaining with the city since March.

Ken Turner, president of CUPE 2099, said one of the main issues leading to the strike is that the city plans to implement a "two-tier system with inferior benefits for new hires," something Turner said is unacceptable.

In a video released on social media Thursday morning, Mount Pearl Mayor Dave Aker assured residents that services such as garbage collection and summer camps will continue. Aker said garbage collection will continue on a reduced, bi-weekly basis, while recycling has been suspended. In addition, he said The Glacier, and Summit Centre will be closed until further notice.

"Council is committed to ensuring [residents] have as much information as possible as we navigate this labour disruption," said Aker.

A group of workers rally outside of a building carrying signs.
Workers with the city of Mount Pearl rally outside City Hall. June 28, 2022. (Submitted by CUPE/Twitter)

Dozens of CUPE members rallied outside Mount Pearl City Hall on June 28 to bring attention to their labour dispute with the city. At the time, the city said in a statement the collective bargaining process was not completed, and said it was committed to fair and reasonable collective bargaining.

Local 2099 members work in road maintenance, water and sewage, engineering, recreation services, administration and other areas.

Nick Ward

Reporter

Nick Ward is a journalist with the CBC bureau in St. John's. Email: nick.ward@cbc.ca.

