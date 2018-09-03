Toddler killed in 3-vehicle crash in Mount Pearl

A toddler was killed and seven other people were taken to hospital with injuries in a three-vehicle crash in Mount Pearl on Sunday.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says it was called to the intersection of Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive and Ruby Line just before 3 p.m.

A green Chevrolet Equinox was headed north on Robert E. Howlett when it struck a blue Toyota Rav-4 heading west on Ruby Line, police say.

The Toyota subsequently hit a third vehicle — a red Nissan Versa.

Police say eight people were transported to hospital, "including a toddler that we regret to inform was pronounced deceased at the hospital."

The toddler was a passenger in the Chevrolet Equinox. The female driver of the Rav-4 remains in hospital in serious condition, police said in a press release Monday.

"The RNC offers its sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased toddler, whose identity we will not be releasing," police said in the release.

Accident investigators are looking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.

Anyone with dashcam footage from the area, between 2:40 and 3 p.m., are asked to get in touch as well.