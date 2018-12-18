Mount Pearl city council operating with 4 councillors until general election

After a councillor was elected to the House of Assembly Saturday, and two others were dismissed for an alleged conflict of interest last year, Mount Pearl city council is now down to just four people, but the city's mayor says council's work will still get done.

The council normally has seven members.

But Lucy Stoyles won the district of Mount Pearl North for the Liberals in the provincial election, while Andrea Power and Andrew Ledwell were removed last year following accusations of conflict of interest in the Steve Kent harassment investigation, leaving three seats vacant on council.

Mayor Dave Aker said they'll hold off on a potentially costly byelection, however, and instead wait until September's general election to fill the vacant seats.

"We've done an analysis of everything that we can control, and council's come to the conclusion that there's no requirement to have a byelection between now and the September general election," he said.

Mount Pearl Mayor Dave Aker says four councillors still meets quorum and holding a byelection would be costly. (CBC)

Aker said the city council put forward a motion two weeks ago regarding bringing in regulations for mail-in ballots, something that he said would be important for both by-elections and a general election — especially during a pandemic.

"But the time frames associated with adopting that can lead us up to three months before we can adopt mail-in ballots," said Aker.

That would leave just three months in the current council's term, and allotting those resources then doesn't seem practical, he said.

"These by-elections can cost not quite as much as a general election, but you're still talking about $40,000 to $50,000."

Reduced council still meets quorum

In the meantime, Aker said being able to share the workload has been an important adjustment.

"We had a little trial run with this when Councellor Stoyles had to back away from her duties during the election campaign," said Aker.

"We work well together and we rolled up our sleeves, and the discussion we had last night was about commitment towards getting the work done."

Though the city council typically has seven members, only four members are required for a meeting to reach quorum. That means there should be minimal disruptions to council activity, Aker said.

"We're very confident with the ability to meet virtually, as well as in person, that we can get through this together."

Seats remain open awaiting appeal

Since their removal from council last year due to accusations of conflict of interest, Power and Ledwell's seats on council have remained open.

According to Aker, with the matter currently before the courts, the council has been reluctant to fill them until a verdict has been reached.

"The conflict of interest issue has been appealed to the Supreme Court of Newfoundland Labrador, and it's navigating through those waters," said Aker.

"There are hearings established in the coming months."

Though they don't know when exactly to expect those outcomes, Aker said the city is participating fully.

"Due process is important to [Power and Ledwell], as well as to us," he said. "We're working through that with them."

"I'm unable to comment about that process, but there's a day in court coming."

Mount Pearl councillors Andrea Power and Andrew Ledwell were stripped of their seats, due to alleged conflict of interest in the Steve Kent investigation. (City of Mount Pearl)

After the action was taken last June to remove Power and Ledwell from their council seats, Aker said the city consulted with the minister for municipal affairs, who outlined that the seats could remain vacant for a year, and subsequently waived the three-month period normally required for a byelection.

Aker said once that one year period is up, council will again be approaching a general election.

"But that point will put us to June of 2021, and again, we'll only be three months away," he said.

"But we have to hold the seats open in case; we don't know the outcome of the appeal process."

Aker said no matter the outcome of the appeal, he will not call a byelection and instead hold out until the general election is called.

Regardless, in the last year of their mandate, said Aker, the city council is under no obligation to call a by-election with a general election looming.

